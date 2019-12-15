Car Fatally Hits Pedestrian on I-15

Traffic was halted on northbound Interstate 15 Sunday morning after a fatal crash happened near the University Avenue exit, police said.

Around 5:36 a.m. a sig alert was issued while officials closed all lanes of the I-15 after a car hit a pedestrian on the roadway, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said they were unsure why the pedestrian was in the middle of the freeway at that time. The driver did stop, and police say they do not expect to press charges as it appears to be an accident.

Two lanes were later reopened causing traffic to back up by the Interstate 805 merge. All lanes were expected to reopen by 8 a.m., CHP said.