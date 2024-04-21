Fashion Week San Diego previews local designers' fall looks in Spring showcase

The next new designer may just be one of our own.

Dozens attended Fashion Week San Diego’s annual Spring Showcase Saturday night in downtown San Diego at the University Club atop the Symphony Towers' 34th floor.

Surrounded by breathtaking views of the city, this show brought a preview of what designers local to San Diego will debut at their annual fashion show in the fall.

Designers from former shows and fashion fans were able to check out the new lines — which featured womenswear, menswear, sustainably-made clothing and even traditional Kenyan garb.

The show featured local 2024 designers such as MSTR Stag, GF Fashion House, Vaughnberry, Sarra's Petals, GFash, Insufficientfun, Grisham Manor, Lady Lane and last year's top designer, CW Couture.

Nina Cicolo, a designer from FWSD's fall 2023 show was in attendance, but after creating a line for last year's show and winning the show in 2022, she's taking a break in 2024.

“I'm so happy to see other designers. This year I’m not in the show but it’s so good to see how Fashion Week San Diego is growing. I have been meeting so many designers with so many styles. I hope that in the future this can be like the capital of fashion in U.S.," Cicolo said.

Anna Dimkel could be seen sketching designs in the audience ahead of the show.

"You know, there's something like fresh about it because we don't have much, we're not much of a fashion city, you know, because I'm going to the Paris Fashion Week, I sketch because I'm a fashion illustrator. So for me, it's kind of like fresh air here. So I'm looking forward to it [the fall show]," Dimkel said.

Ugochi Iwuaba is a fashion designer who plans on having her own fashion show later in the year.

"It's great to see all this beautiful showcase and I love that it's a teaser, so we want to see more and it's a good concept for the coming show," Iwuaba said.

FWSD will show their full fashion show in fall 2024.