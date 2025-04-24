Encounter fascinating critters at ‘The Living Seas,' coming to Birch Aquarium

What to Know "The Living Seas"

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps exhibit opens May 22

The "immersive journey" takes a deep dive into "the wonders of the Pacific"

GETTING ACQUAINTED... with an intriguing earthling is lovely, but what happens when you become "aqua-quainted" with someone or something new? We'll wager that you're meeting an incredible denizen of the ocean, the sort of earthling that memorably boasts tentacles or suckers or gills or other features that once seemed otherworldly to writers of science fiction. Of course, these animals are very much of our world, which makes each unique and distinctive fish, cephalopod, and jelly so worthy of our attention. And our attention will be full captivated starting May 22 when "Living Seas" opens at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla.

OCEAN MARVELS APLENTY: The "Living Seas" is billed as the aquarium's "biggest new exhibition since 1992!" The "wonders of the Pacific" will be explored by this "Sea"-it and believe-it treat, including a rescued Loggerhead Turtle and Giant Pacific Octopus. Swim by some of the exhibition's amazing residents below and find out how you can attend this splashy exhibition, an educational and uplifting destination filled with tentacled, flipper-rocking, gill-gorgeous life.

