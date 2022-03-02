forecast

Farewell Fair Temps, Incoming Storm to Bring Rain, Snow to San Diego County

Residents can expect half an inch to up to an inch of rain for the majority of the county

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“You may want to adjust your weekend plans; it is still looking likely for some rain with chilly temperatures,” NBC 7 Sheena Parveen said in her forecast.

The sunny conditions that have warmed San Diego the past few days will soon give way to wet weather that will bring widespread rain to the county and potentially even snow in our mountains.

Increasing winds and showers will creep into the region late Thursday into Friday, creating slick roads for the last day of the work week.

“Friday morning, we’ll be talking about some rain during your morning commute,” Parveen said. “For Friday morning, just take your time. Give yourself extra time and make sure you have the umbrella.”

Residents can expect half an inch to up to an inch of rain for the majority of the county, with high elevations in the mountains facing a fresh blanket of snow. These wet conditions may even linger through the weekend.

“On Saturday, we’re not done with this storm system yet,” Parveen warned. She added that this system will bring colder temperatures, so a jacket will come in handy.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan DiegoSan Diego Countyweatherrain
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us