Farewell Fair Temps, Incoming Storm to Bring Rain, Snow to San Diego County

“You may want to adjust your weekend plans; it is still looking likely for some rain with chilly temperatures,” NBC 7 Sheena Parveen said in her forecast.

The sunny conditions that have warmed San Diego the past few days will soon give way to wet weather that will bring widespread rain to the county and potentially even snow in our mountains.

Increasing winds and showers will creep into the region late Thursday into Friday, creating slick roads for the last day of the work week.

“Friday morning, we’ll be talking about some rain during your morning commute,” Parveen said. “For Friday morning, just take your time. Give yourself extra time and make sure you have the umbrella.”

Residents can expect half an inch to up to an inch of rain for the majority of the county, with high elevations in the mountains facing a fresh blanket of snow. These wet conditions may even linger through the weekend.

“On Saturday, we’re not done with this storm system yet,” Parveen warned. She added that this system will bring colder temperatures, so a jacket will come in handy.