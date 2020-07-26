Fans Still Find Ways to Express Love for Comic-Con on Event's Last Virtual Day

Comic-Con is typically associated with fun cosplays, crowds of enthusiastic fanatics and a buzzing downtown scene, but this year’s event was nothing like that due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans still found a way to go beyond 2020’s virtual fun to show their adoration for the beloved event.

While some fanatics showed their love with a shrine across the street from the San Diego Convention Center, a couple of super fans told NBC 7 they traveled from Orange County and as far as from the Mid-West to show their love for Comic-Con International in person. Tony Kim, who drove to San Diego from Irvine for the weekend, explained why Comic-Con is such a special event to thousands of people.

“I've talked to many people who have really struggled during this time, especially those who have mental health issues,” he said. “Comic-Con is a place where people who normally feel like misfits and outsiders come together and feel like they are understood and they are part of a community; how’d you fill that void with virtual Comic Con?”

Kim said his business partner Trevor Kaihoi flew in from Minnesota to join him in showing the event some love in person.

Those who aren’t able to do the same have been able to celebrate from home and join in on the fun via virtual events dubbed Comic-Con@Home. The digital entertainment included panels, guests and workshops, just as in the years past.

One fan was seen outside the San Diego Convention Center on Sunday dressed as the Joker. He held a sign that read, “San Diego Comic Con Locals Missed You!! See You Next Year” for out-of-towners who would normally be in America’s Finest City this time of the year for the event.

Fans will be donating blood in the spirit of Comic-Con and good-doers who donate will be gifted a themed shirt.

“Me and my friends thought, ‘You know what? We should go just dress up, one of us dress up and shoot a video and let people know we missed you,’” the cosplayer told NBC 7. “That Comic-Con is an international event and I’ve met people from all over Brazil, from Chile like cosplayers and so we just wanted to let them know that you’re missed.”

Sunday marks the last day of Comic-Con@Home. For more information on the day’s lineup, click here.

