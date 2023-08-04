Family unhappy with sentence for hit-and-run driver who killed beloved ‘Tamale Lady' in Logan Heights

A Barrio Logan family grieving the loss of their grandmother is getting some closure after the hit-and-run driver responsible for her death was sentenced to four years in prison.

Through tears, Maria Romero’s family tried to describe the hole left in their hearts nearly four years after she was killed by hit-and-run driver Gustavo Reyes.

"She was an amazing grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and loyal friend," Maria Romero's niece Karla Romero said.

They’re not too happy with the sentence given to Reyes — they believe it should have been much longer — but they’re thankful that after four years, the judicial process is finally over.

Their emotional testimony came as Reyes learned his sentence. Reyes also addressed the Romero family for the first time at the hearing.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the Romero family and everyone involved. It saddens me because Mrs. Romero was a part of the community I grew up in. If I had known that I hurt Mrs. Romero I would have rendered aid," Reyes said in court.

But for the Romero family, his words had little meaning.

"I don't believe what he said because in all the past [hearings] he didn't seem sincere," Maria Romero's daughter Brianda said.

Reyes struck RMaria Romero with his pickup truck nearly four years ago in Logan Heights. She was walking in a crosswalk at Kearny Avenue and Cesar Chavez Parkway. Reyes did not stop or call 911. Prosecutors say his mother drove his truck across the border into Mexico the next day. Romero was hospitalized and taken off life support a few days later, and it wasn’t until almost two years later that an anonymous tip led to Reyes' arrest.

"My life and my siblings' have forever been changed. It's hard to put into words how it feels to lose a parent in such a traumatic way," Karla Romero said.

For the Romero family, a four-year sentence isn’t justice

"It's not going to bring back my mother, but at least I know he's going to be there four years and not going to be a problem for the community," Brianda said.

Reyes' sentence is, however, a start to finding that closure they’ve been long looking for. The judge denied Reyes probation and said his sentence was influenced by prior convictions including DUI and driving with a suspended license.