Family Seeking Answers After Man Killed in Apparent Intentional Hit-and-Run

The family of the man who police believe was intentionally struck causing his death are calling on the community and any potential witnesses Friday for answers about the incident.

Octavio Mendoza was identified by his sister, Jacqueline Mendoza, as the man killed Thanksgiving Day in a hit-and-run in Otay Mesa.

Octavio Mendoza turned 40 earlier in the week, Jacqueline told Telemundo 20 reporter Rigo Villalobos in an interview Friday afternoon.

Octavio had a 10-month-old son and was expecting another child with his girlfriend, who just finished the first trimester of her pregnancy.

San Diego police initially received reports of a hit-and-run collision minutes before 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the Silver Wing Recreation Center on Arey Drive, according to Homicide Unit Lt. Jud Campbell.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Octavio Mendoza injured in the street next to a bicycle. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

San Diego Police Department traffic detectives who responded to the reported hit-and-run obtained information indicating the collision might have been intentional. The investigation was then turned over to detectives with the department's Homicide Unit.

"Please help us. Don't be scared. My mom, all of us need this, please speak up. We need you," Jacqueline asked, pleading for help from any potential witnesses to provide answers to investigators.

"He was so kind with all of us, he was so humble, with a big heart," she shared, while holding back her tears. "I have no words for my feelings... I'm so heartbroken... I'm destroyed."

The vehicle investigators are looking for is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe according to San Diego Police Officer Dave O'Brien.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.