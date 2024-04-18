Family remembers mother shot and killed at East County home

Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Ashley Bird was killed in her home in the East County community of La Presa on Tuesday by her estranged husband, who was also later found dead. The ordeal left a 9-year-old without both of his parents and two families heartbroken.

“She was just a beautiful soul inside and out, in every way imaginable,” Allison Saefong, Ashley Bird’s younger sister, said.

Saefong remembers her sister as kind, caring and loving. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, auntie and loving mother to her 9-year-old son, Saefong said.

“She would absolutely give anything and everything for her son,” Saefong said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ashley Bird was killed inside her Spring Valley home on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect is her estranged husband, Christopher Bird.

“My sister, she worked from home. She was in a Zoom meeting. At that point, she thought someone was trying to break in, and she left, and she said, 'Hey, give me a second. Somebody is trying to break into my house,'" Saefong said.

Ashley Bird didn’t return. Saefong said the co-worker Ashley Bird was speaking with contacted their mother. When no one could reach her, they called the sheriff’s office.

“My mom called me just before 11 o’clock, and she was hysterical, saying, 'She’s gone. She’s gone.' I shouted, 'Who’s gone? Who’s gone?' She wasn’t giving me details. She said, 'Ashley. Ashley’s gone, I just know it,'" Saefong said.

Sheriff’s deputies said Ashley Bird was found on the couch with a gunshot wound to her head.

Later that day, Orange County law enforcement found her husband, Christopher Bird, dead inside his car in San Clemente.

“We knew he was volatile, but we never expected this,” Saefong said.

Saefong said the couple were going through a divorce, but her sister denied any physical abuse.

“We asked her, 'Do you feel like he’s physically abusive?' 'No, absolutely not,' she would say. She would say, 'He would never physically harm me. He’s fine,'" Saefong said.

According to Saefong, days before the tragedy, Christopher Bird had received court documents declaring spousal and child support.

“We think the divorce may have sent him over the edge and then along with the custody battle that was finalizing at the end too,” Saefong said.

Saefong said while their hearts are aching, she will forever cherish the gift it was to have Ashley Bird as a sister and best friend.

“I wish I would have called her more. I talked to her every day, but I still wish I would have had that one last chance to talk to her. It didn’t have to be anything elaborate. Just say hi, say I love you, give her a hug. Just those small, tiny little details that I would have been able to do on a daily basis and didn’t get to do that one last day. I’d just tell her how much I love her,” Saefong said.

Saefong said the family is now deciding who will have full custody of her nephew.