Family Pets Died in New Year's Eve Fire After Saving Family: Fire Officials

The strong winds from a thunderstorm cell challenged firefighters dousing a housefire at 3:30 a.m. in Spring Valley on the night of New Year's Eve, filling the neighborhood with black smoke.

The people inside made it out safely, thanks to the family dogs alerting them, fire officials told NBC 7, but, sadly, the pets died in the fire.

In the absence of smoke detectors, San Miguel Fire & Rescue officials said, it was the dogs’ barking that alerted them and saved their lives.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On New Year's Day, the family was spotted collecting salvageable belongings from the destroyed home on Folkestone St. Making things even more difficult for them was the rain pelting the charred pieces of the home. The Red Cross was out at the fire, helping the displaced family move forward.

The intense smell of the overnight woke up neighbor George Childs, he told NBC 7 the next morning. At the same time firefighters arrived, a thunderstorm cell passed over the neighborhood, pushing strong 30-40 mph winds, according to San Miguel Fire department battalion chief Rich Durrell. The gusts spread smoke around the neighborhood and caused a delay for fire crews, who had to put on masks.

“The house across the street, directly across the street, was totally in flames," Childs said. "I saw flames shooting out the bedroom and the living room, and my whole neighborhood was filled with smoke, a fog.”

Childs ran over to see if anyone was trapped. Two people inside at the time weren't seriously injured, although, one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Childs said it was one of the adult children and his girlfriend living in a granny flat set-up connected in the garage.

“ 'Where are your parents? Are they in the house?' " Childs asked the man. "He goes, 'No, they're at the casino,’ and I was like, 'Oh, thank God,' you know?”

The elderly grandmother who lives at the home was out of town at the time of the fire, Childs said.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.