Family Organizes Car Wash to Raise Funds For Funeral of Teen Shot, Killed in Mountian View

By Mar González

With buckets, soap, water, and a desire to help, family and friends came together on Saturday to raise funds for a funeral for a teen who was shot and killed in Mountain View.

"They ask that we have a funeral home so they can hand over her body so, we're doing this car wash," said Gustavo Cortez, the Emely Cortez's brother.

According to the investigation, the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the torso inside an apartment in Mountain View on Wednesday.

Teen Shot to Death in Mountain View ID'd; Suspect Arrested

The suspect, Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene, with whom the teenager allegedly was in a relationship with.

"I was hopeful that she was in the hospital in a coma or something. I was hoping they would tell me she was not dead, that she was alive," reiterated Janet Alonso, Emely Cortez's aunt.

With a lump in her throat, the victim's mother received hugs and the affection of her family, unable to talk about what happened.

"It's not easy to lose a daughter and at such a young age, I say she's very devastated, she's devastated," Gustavo Cortez said.

Emely Cortez's brother said she worked in a hotel and had many dreams to fulfill.

"She was going to buy a car this weekend, which was what she wanted most, a car," Gustavo Cortez said.

Being part of the community, she was part of a charitable event that helped a family after losing three loved ones in a Logan Heights fire last year.

2 Dead, 4 Injured in Logan Heights House Fire

"She was there helping the family and she was a good child, she was still a child," Gustavo Cortez said.

The family created an account on GoFundMe, to raise funds for Emely Cortez's funeral.

