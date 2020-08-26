Family of Women Killed in Bluff Collapse to Champion Bill Aimed to Prevent Future Tragedies

A summertime tragedy that forever changed the life of an Encinitas man has fueled his desire to prevent families from feeling the same pain he’s felt since three of his family members were killed by a bluff collapse.

Last August, pediatric dentist Dr. Pat Davis was spending time with his family at Grandview Beach in Leucadia when in just a matter of seconds, a cliff above collapsed and killed his wife Julie, youngest daughter Annie and sister-in-law Elizabeth. The family had been celebrating Elizabeth’s victory against breast cancer.

“Why I wasn’t killed is beyond me,” Davis told NBC 7 in February. “I was right next to my wife. We were sitting a foot apart and the bluff collapsed in such a way that it took out the three chairs next to me. Not mine.”

Since then, he’s been pushing state and local leaders to adopt a measure that could help prevent bluff collapses. Davis has championed State Bill 1090, which would create more efforts to stabilize coastal bluffs.

The bill would obligate public agencies and private owners to mitigate coastal erosion, require the coastal commission to approve erosion-mitigated efforts and repair, maintain or build retaining walls or shoreline protective devices to prevent future collapses.

Loved ones of the women who were killed will gather Wednesday at a press conference to urge politicians to approve the measure, which is currently sitting in the Senate.

The Davis family will be speaking from outside the Vista Courthouse beginning at 10 a.m.