A deadly wrong-way crash closed all lanes of Eastbound Interstate-8 near San Diego State University for more than two hours on Thursday morning. The crash killed 66-year-old Greysi Silva Rivas.

The crash was reported in the early morning hours when a BMW, which was driving the wrong way on EB I-8 in the slow lane, crashed head-on into Rivas driving a Mini Cooper, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“Have you ever had a nightmare? Imagine not waking up from that nightmare,” Melissa Silva said. Her mother, Greysi, was described as the caring family member everyone admired.

“She was everything anybody would’ve wanted. She was a free spirit, loving, caring. She had open arms to anybody she ever met,” Silva said.

The Silva family is now coping with the tragic loss of their loved one.

“The question was why was it her? She didn’t hurt anybody she didn’t do anything wrong. She just wanted to come home. She was seven minutes away from home,” Silva said. They said Greysi was on her way home from work when the incident occurred.

This year's Easter Holiday was also supposed to have marked an important family moment. “My brother is expecting a baby who he was supposed to tell us today as a surprise with my mom and instead we are looking at cemeteries to rest her,” Silva said.

The Silva Family said they have an important goal. “We simply just want justice,” Silva said.

The Silva Family released the following statement:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Greysi Silva Rivas — a beloved wife, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother. Greysi was a kind and generous woman who always gave more than she had, and who found joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life.

Her life was taken far too soon in a senseless and selfish act of recklessness. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, we ask that the public and media respect their privacy during this deeply painful time. For those who wish to offer support, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with funeral arrangements, burial costs, and other unforeseen expenses. Contributions of any kind are deeply appreciated.

We remain hopeful that the justice system will act swiftly and decisively to hold the responsible individual fully accountable under the law. No family should have to endure this kind of tragedy.

Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your respect for the family’s grief.

If you ever see a wrong-way driver, CHP urges that you call 911 immediately.