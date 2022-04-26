Family of San Diego Woman Missing in Houston Says They Found Her Phone Covered in Blood

The father of a 24-year-old San Diegan who went missing in Houston, Texas, last week said her blood-covered cell phone discovered in a park is the only trace of his daughter so far.

Felicia Johnson has been missing since April 15. her father Kevin Johnson is pleading for the help of the public in finding his daughter.

"Anybody that has a loved one that has ever gone missing, or just look at your loved one and think if they was missing, what would you do? You know, find it in your heart to just help a father that has a missing daughter, you know. Just if you know anything Call crime stoppers, they got $5,000 reward out for any information leading to her rescue. So just finding your heart to try to help if you know something,” Kevin Johnson said.

Felicia Johnson was last seen at Cover Girls Night Club in Houston.

“She was waiting on the Uber driver to come and pick her up. That Uber was taking too long so a gentleman at the club offered her to give her a ride. She accepted an offer and she got in the car with him, and ever since then, no one has seen or heard from her at all,” Houston community activist Quanell X said.

The Johnson family hired a private investigator who, according to family, found Felicia Johnson’s cell phone in a Houston neighborhood. It was covered in blood.

“The family hired an investigator who was able to track the last pin location of a cellphone which was in front of a park in a ditch area, and right there is where they found the cellphone covered in blood,”Quanell X said.

The family has held a prayer vigil and volunteers have been helping in the search.

The Houston Police Department confirmed to NBC 7 that the case remains open and is being investigated as a missing persons case.

NBC 7 reached out to Cover Girls Night Club but they have not returned our request for comment.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.