Family of College Student, Grandmother Killed in Midway DUI Crash Speak to Driver at His Sentencing

A man was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years and 8 months in prison for a DUI crash that killed a local college student and his grandmother in San Diego’s Midway District.

Police say Edgar Suarez was speeding down Sports Arena Boulevard the night of May 7 when he slammed into a minivan, killing Ahmed Alrawi, 23, and Suad Alsamarai, 81. Two other family members were also hurt in the crash.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the victims’ family and friends addressed the court.

“I want the court to know that what happened destroyed my life,” said Zainab Alazawi, Alrawi’s mother, through an interpreter.

The family moved to the U.S. from Iraq. Several family members talked about Alrawi and how close he was to graduating college. Alrawi was close to receiving a degree in cybersecurity from the California Institute of Arts & Technology.

Investigators say Suarez was driving between 70 and 80 mph when his pickup hit a median, went airborne and crashed into the victims’ minivan. Two family members survived the crash including Alwari’s brother, Abdullah.

Abdullah Alwari was driving the minivan. In court, he said the minivan rolled over and bystanders helped him get the van back on four wheels.

“The car was sideways so I tried to get help from people and we flipped the car. Immediately I saw my grandma leaned up, and I also saw my brother. He was in his seat. I tried to wake him up. I tried to talk to him but he didn’t answer me,” said Abdullah Alwari.

“Now I’m living without my brother. My whole life we shared rooms. Now when I called his name he didn’t answer,” Abdullah Alrawi added as he fought back tears.

Suarez’s public defender asked for leniency, citing Suarez’s abusive childhood. In the end Judge Daniel Goldstein went with the prosecutor’s recommendation of 14 years and 8 months in prison.