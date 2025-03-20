Family of Menendez Brothers hold rally outside DA Nathan Hochman's office

Supporters of Erik and Lyle Menendez are rallying together for the first time since the LA County District Attorney announced he does not support their recent sentencing petition.

Supporters of the brothers walked the downtown streets headed for DA Nathan Hochman‘s office.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for Erik and Lyle Menendez’s release, is fighting the DA’s recent announcement that he would oppose a petition for resentencing.

Thursday’s rally is the first major public demonstration on behalf of the brothers since the district attorney announced last week he does not support re sentencing the two, essentially saying they have told many lies for which they haven’t apologized.

The DA said the brothers have been lying about their self defense in the 1989 killings of their parents

The Menendez brothers are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

With the recent death of an uncle who opposed their release, all living members of the brothers’ family who have spoken publicly on the matter, support their release from prison.

Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the Menendez brothers, said that “This idea that Erik and Lyle have not taken full responsibility or accountability for their actions is absurd. They have."

The brothers’ family says the pair have been through decades of rehabilitation and that the DA is fixated on statements the brothers made as traumatized young men.

They point to severe abuses they say the boys suffered at the hands of their parents as well as their rehabilitation and reform work done in prison as reasons their case should be reassessed.

NBC4’s Robert Kovacik spoke with the DA to discuss his 100 days in his new role and what it would take to consider a resentencing for the Menendez brothers as their family fights for their freedom.

“Whether or not they have finally shown full insight into the breadth of their criminal violations, completely accepted responsibility for those actions, which is a huge step on the path of rehabilitation,” Hochman said.

At a press conference Thursday, criminal justice reform advocates, and members of the Menendez family attacked district attorney‘s Hochman’s opposition to their resentencing.

Ultimately what happens next with the possibility of resentencing is up to a judge. That next court date is April 11.

The resentencing is just one avenue the Menendez brothers are pursuing to get free. They are also seeking a new trial and clemency from the governor.