Family Injured in I-15 Crash Hours After New Year

Just a few hours into the new year, a car veered into the center divide along Interstate 15, rolled over multiple times, and injured the family inside, including two children.

At around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was driving an SUV in the Murphy Canyon area near the SDCCU Stadium accompanied by a man, woman, and two children, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers did not confirm the relationships of the crash victims, but they are believed to be related.

CHP said the woman may have fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into the center divide on the freeway, though the official cause is not clear at this time. Officers said the crash was not a result of DUI.

The front end of the SUV was smashed in, and the collision broke off part of the guardrail.

All of the airbags went off in the car, according to officials.

The two children were transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The two adult passengers were also taken to a hospital. The driver was not injured.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.