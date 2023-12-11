Family identifies boys, 8 and 4, killed in Mountain View crash

Superhero toys, snacks, balloons, photos and candles help make up a memorial honoring two brothers, 8-year-old Malaki and 4-year-old Mason, who were killed Friday night in a crash caused by a driver being chased by police in Mountain View.

It all started when officers tried to stop a car driven by Angel Salgado, 20, according to San Diego police. Salgado was speeding in the Logan Heights area and did not stop. Officers then chased him onto the freeway until he exited at 43rd Street and crashed into the car Malaki and Mason were riding in. Both cars rolled down an embankment and struck a tree.

The boys did not survive. Their mother, and their aunt who was driving the car, were transported to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Salgado was arrested shortly after the crash.

“The suspect is looking at some serious prison time,” said Pete Carillo, former law enforcement officer. “Potentially, with the loss of two young children, we're looking at potentially 15 to life for each child.”

Carrillo said all law enforcement agencies follow a specific protocol when it comes to pursuits.

“During a pursuit, the officer is supposed to drive with due caution and safety for the public,” said Carillo. “These pursuits are fluid situations, they're changing by the minute, sometimes by the second, depending on what the suspect does.”

He also said that in a situation like this, it is very likely the officer involved will also be investigated.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Police Department and they confirmed they would conduct their internal investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed.

Back at the boys' memorial, the family is so distraught that not even the promise of justice can console them.