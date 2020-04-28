Family Health Centers of SD Offering COVID-19 Testing, Receives $10K PPE Donation

A community clinic conducting COVID-19 testing at its health centers across San Diego County received $10,000 in donations for personal protective equipment, clinic officials announced Tuesday.

Family Health Centers of San Diego received a $5,000 cash donation and $5,000 worth of N95 respirators, masks, protective coverall suits, goggles, hand sanitizer and more from the San Diego-based American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation.

The clinic said the donation came at a much-needed time, with testing efforts beginning Monday and ending Friday at its Chula Vista location. The clinic will be rotating its testing sites on a weekly basis.

"This much-needed donation of PPE comes at a time when we are ramping up our testing efforts, which started yesterday at Chula Vista Family Health Center,'' said Fran Butler-Cohen, Family Health Centers of San Diego CEO. "The American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation has helped keep our medical professionals safe in communities across the county. We are extremely grateful for their extraordinary philanthropy during this health care crisis."

Starting May 4, testing will begin at the Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center, then the El Cajon Family Health Center starting May 11, and the Logan Heights Family Health Center starting May 18 -- click here for the full list of dates and times.

The website says a health care provider will review your symptoms and administer a pain-free nasal swab test at testing stations outside of each clinic.

Testing is only available for Family Health Center patients age 18 and over with no appointment required, but spokesperson Anthony White told NBC 7 its daily laboratory testing capacity is about 150.

As the largest health care provider for the uninsured in the County, FHCSD serves more than 210,000 individuals through nearly 1 million visits annually.

The clinic also recently conducted COVID-19 testing with the county for homeless individuals currently sheltering at the San Diego Convention Center. Two people from the shelter have tested positive and were moved to county-run hotel rooms to isolate.