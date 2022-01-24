san carlos

Family Escapes Fire at San Carlos Home

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters respond to a house fire in San Carlos on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
A San Diego family was able to escape a fire at their San Carlos home late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze sometime around 11 p.m. at a home on Bedlow Court, where flames quickly spread. Family members reported hearing popping sounds and smelling smoke before they ran out of their home to safety.


Authorities said they believe the fire started in the home’s garage and spread from there. The house and a classic car on the property were both damaged in the blaze.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

