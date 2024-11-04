Elena Roy's family has not lost all hope.

The missing Fallbrook grandmother was 83 years old when she disappeared. These past three years, her family has not stopped searching and says they will not give up until they find her and find out what happened.

“It's been really hard to watch the family go through the torture of what could have happened to her,” Swart said.

That’s how Dorene Swart describes the last three years for her family.

Her grandmother-in-law, Elena Roy, was last seen three years ago Sunday near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“It's been devastating, heartbreaking to say the least,” Swart said.

Fallbrook SDSO Photo of Elena Roy provided by the San Diego Police

Elena is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses.

Her family said she had memory issues. Since her disappearance, family said they’ve combed through places she’s visited often, hoping to find her.

“She just disappeared off the face of the earth without a trace,” Swart said.

Days following Elena’s disappearance, her partner Chis Caltado told NBC 7 they had gotten into a small argument over the placement of a picture frame they had talked about before.

Since that day, family has been doing their own investigating, hoping to bring their loved one home.

Though they’ve been unable to find her, they say her name has been used in suspicious activity in Riverside County and two other states.

“Is someone using her name to get financial gain or is she out there and we just don't know where she is you know which is a little far-fetched for us to believe that she would just disappear and not contact her family.”

Though there are many questions that remain unanswered, bringing Elena home remains at the top of their mind.

NBC 7 also reached out to the Sheriff’s Department but was unable to reach the investigator in the case.

Meanwhile, Swart is asking anyone who may have seen her or who comes across someone using her name to obtain housing to please report it to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.