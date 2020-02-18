Family Carjacked at Gunpoint at Las Americas Outlet: Police

Police in San Diego are investigating after a family was carjacked at gunpoint Monday evening at the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. when a 35-year-old man and his family were walking back to their car after a shopping trip at the plaza. The family returned to their parking spot at Larsen Field when a man approached them and demanded their car keys at gunpoint.

Authorities said the victim complied and the carjacker took off in the family’s burgundy 2014 Nissan Altima westbound on Camino De La Plaza.

The carjacker was described as a 6-foot tall man who weighs approximately 200 pounds. He wore blue clothes at the time of the incident, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the confrontation.