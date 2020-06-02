Family Calls for Removal of Officer for ‘Less Lethal’ Shooting That Left Woman in a Coma

A woman who was at the protest Saturday in La Mesa is in a medically induced coma and may lose one of her eyes after being hit with a "less lethal" projectile by a police officer.

Her family, through their attorney, is now calling on the La Mesa Police Department to identify the officer and remove them from duty.

Leslie Furcron was standing near the police headquarters at around 7:30 p.m. just before things took a turbulent turn.

Protesters at the building were mostly peaceful, though law enforcement said some people threw water bottles and other objects at officers who responded with tear gas and "less lethal" projectiles, possibly bean bag rounds.

As chaos broke out, Furcron was hit between her eyes. The force knocked her to the ground and people nearby rushed to her aid as she bled on the ground.

NBC 7's Niala Charles explained how a peaceful protests turned aggressive in La Mesa Saturday night.

"The violence committed against Ms. Furcron is yet another example of an overly-militarized police force using unnecessarily aggressive tactics against peaceful demonstrators," Dante Pride with The Pride Law Firm said.

Pride said in a press conference that police should no longer fire indiscriminately into a crowd and not know who they are shooting.

"Ms. Furcron’s family demands that the La Mesa Police Department, which has a history of using excessive force, identify the officer who shot Ms. Furcron and remove that officer from duty, effective immediately," Pride said.

They are also calling on the officer to face criminal charges and for an outside investigation into Furcron's case, among others involving the La Mesa Police.

Citing the recent controversial arrest of a black man near a trolley station and an incident where a school officer arrested a student at Helix High in 2018, they are calling for a Citizen Review Board to provide oversight for the department.

Furcron remained in a medically induced coma in an ICU Tuesday and family members have set up a GoFundMe for her medical bills.

The La Mesa Police Department has not responded to NBC 7's request for comment.

On the events in La Mesa, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said, "The situation became hostile when people started vandalizing the police station, as well as throwing rocks, bricks and bottles at La Mesa Police Officers and deputies."

That's when police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly, he said, adding they made repeated announcements for the crowd to disperse.

He claimed law enforcement "did not deploy tear gas and other less lethal options until after people began to vandalize property and threw rocks twice the size of a fist and bricks at officers and deputies."

Editor's Note: From the family and their lawyer's statements, it is not clear if Furcron was hit in the head by a bean bag round or a rubber bullet.