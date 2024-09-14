Community comes together in show of strength for fallen San Diego police officers

Hundreds of San Diegans came together in a show of strength in Chula Vista on Saturday to honor two San Diego police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association held a CrossFit fundraiser at NXPT Fitness Studio called the "5721 Fitness Throwdown." Those numbers refer to the badge numbers of Officer Jonathan De Guzman, who was killed in 2016.

The annual event raises money for a scholarship fund named in De Guzman's honor that helps high-performing, underrepresented high school seniors and college students, many of whom are from the South Bay. Proceeds from this year's fundraiser will also go to the families of Officer Austin Machitar, who was killed in a fiery crash in Clairemont last month, and his partner that night, Officer Zach Martinez, who is still recovering from the crash.

"The proceeds that we raise for the family is going to go to help offset costs that may be surprises for them," Christopher Cruz, president of the Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association in San Diego, said. "We just want to give as much as we can. So far, the community in San Diego has been generous with their donations."

Thirty teams of two signed up to compete.

Dominic Banaga was one-half of “Team Transform.” The San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy said Machitar’s death hit close to home.

“It becomes surreal after somebody so close to you — as far as the law enforcement family — passes away like that,” Banaga said. “It makes you kind of rethink where you’re at, the safety mechanisms you’re putting in place to ensure your safety every day and just making sure you do the best job you can so you can come home safe to your family and protect whoever you’re serving.”

Banaga’s chiropractor, Daniel Meyer, signed him up for the challenge. Meyer said he wanted to support Banaga and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

“If they’re out there serving and protecting us, I feel a duty to really push myself, as well and see what we’re actually capable of,” Meyer said.