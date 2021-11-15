fallbrook

Fallbrook Fights for 70 Years to Use Water From Nearby River

New water treatment plant will save Fallbrook customers money on water bills.

By Joe Little

underwater in river
Joe Little, NBC 7

The Santa Margarita River flows through town but Fallbrook had to fight for 70 years to finally use it.

The narrow river winds its way from Riverside County, through Fallbrook, and eventually onto Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County where it empties into the Pacific Ocean. For the longest time, the military base did not want to share the river’s water with Fallbrook. The federal government filed a lawsuit against Fallbrook in 1951. Since then, Fallbrook Public Utility District General Manager Jack Bebee said they’ve battled, negotiated, and pleaded with all levels of government.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This project that took us about 70 years to complete,” Bebee said while standing inside the new $60 million Santa Margarita Groundwater Treatment Plant.

Bebee said the plant will purify millions of gallons of water from the Santa Margarita River every year. It will supply Fallbrook with about half of its water needs. He said there will still be enough for Camp Pendleton’s needs as well.

Bebee said the purified water from the plant will keep water bills for local residents from increasing as quickly as they would if Fallbrook kept buying from the San Diego County Water Authority, which imports water from California’s State Water Project and the Colorado River.

“The cost of this water is less expensive than our other supplies,” said Bebee.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 447 Cases, No New Deaths

California 40 mins ago

Synchrony Bank Agrees to Dish Out $3.5M Over Harassing Collection Calls

Bebee added the locally generated water in Fallbrook means there will be more water for other communities.

“It does benefit them in that we become more independent, and those supplies become more available for everyone,” he said. “It’s a big deal for the community of Fallbrook.”

This article tagged under:

fallbrookdroughtwastewater treatment
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us