Fall-like weather: Cooler temperatures, drizzle are in the forecast for San Diego this weekend

It'll finally feel like fall this weekend in San Diego as there is a chance of rain and cooler temperatures.
A cooling trend has begun with the onshore flow, which will stick around for the next few days, NBC 7 Meteorologist Ashley Matthews said. And as a cold front begins to approach the area, we could see a few light showers or drizzle Friday night, especially in the coast, inland valleys and mountains, Matthews said.
Saturday is expected to be cloudy and chilly with light showers, most of which may be in the afternoon. The onshore winds will increase with gusts near 20-30mph along the coast and inland, with gusts possibly near 50mph for the mountains and deserts. It will be unseasonably cool by 15 to 20 degrees inland this weekend, and near 8-10 degrees cooler than usual at the coast. Rain totals could be near 0.25 inches over the weekend.
By Monday, this weather pattern will be gone and we will return to our gradual clearing pattern, warming through the week.