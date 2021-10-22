del mar fairgrounds

Fall Home and Garden Show Heads This Weekend to Del Mar Fairgrounds

Del Mar Fairgrounds will host the Fall Home and Garden Show this weekend

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A three-day Fall Home and Garden Show will bloom into Del Mar this weekend bringing inspiration for homeowners looking to spruce up their homes.

The 31st annual show will begin Friday and last through Sunday in the Pat O’Brien Building at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Expert representatives of various professional home improvement and maintenance organizations will be in attendance. There will also be a roundtable discussion on Granny Flat's or ADU's so attendees can get all their questions answered.

All garden seminars will be delivered into the show by zoom.

Tickets are $8 at the gate. Children under the age of 15 get free admission and on Friday there will be a $1 senior rate. Military, active, retired, and veterans get free admission with ID.

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals and recommended for vaccinated individuals.

Daily show hours are as follows:

  • Friday, October 22; 10am - 5pm
  • Saturday, October 23; 10am - 6pm
  • Sunday, October 24; 10am - 5pm

For more details, visit its website.

