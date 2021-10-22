Fall Home and Garden Show Heads This Weekend to Del Mar Fairgrounds

A three-day Fall Home and Garden Show will bloom into Del Mar this weekend bringing inspiration for homeowners looking to spruce up their homes.

The 31st annual show will begin Friday and last through Sunday in the Pat O’Brien Building at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Expert representatives of various professional home improvement and maintenance organizations will be in attendance. There will also be a roundtable discussion on Granny Flat's or ADU's so attendees can get all their questions answered.

All garden seminars will be delivered into the show by zoom.

Tickets are $8 at the gate. Children under the age of 15 get free admission and on Friday there will be a $1 senior rate. Military, active, retired, and veterans get free admission with ID.

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals and recommended for vaccinated individuals.

Daily show hours are as follows:

Friday, October 22; 10am - 5pm

Saturday, October 23; 10am - 6pm

Sunday, October 24; 10am - 5pm

For more details, visit its website.