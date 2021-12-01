Fall From Border Fence Near Otay Mesa Leaves 4 Hurt

Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after falling from the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico just west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to respond to four victims at the border wall at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol around 2:45 a.m., according to online logs. Four victims had fallen from the wall and one was lifted via aerial ladder by responders.

The victims were transported to U.C. San Diego Medical Center with major injuries.

No other information was available.