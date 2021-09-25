forecast

Fall Feeling Continues With Another Storm Chance in San Diego County

Mountain and desert communities are the most likely areas to get drenched by Saturday's storm

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Parts of San Diego County will face even more rain a day after a quick-moving storm dampened the region with widespread showers, thunder and even some lightning.

Friday’s thunderstorm truly brought the fall feeling to San Diego, and far East County neighborhoods will get that autumn experience once more on Saturday. Storm chances are possible in the afternoon for mostly inland communities, particularly desert and mountain communities.

NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell said that flow of moisture may get to reach coastal communities.

“That (rain) will continue through Saturday night,” Martell said in her forecast. “We might even see a little bit of precipitation out towards the coastline as more of that marine layer makes its way back over the region into the overnight hours.”

The National Weather Service said heavy downpours could happen with Saturday’s storm and it may bring the risk of localized flash flooding.

“Do keep in mind, though – it’s the mountains as well as the deserts that have the storm potential in the evening hours,” Martell said. “And also, on Sunday, we can get some of that activity, as well.”

As the week progresses, temperatures are forecasted to increase slightly with the county facing a warm-up by the end of the incoming week.

