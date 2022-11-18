Falck Struggling to Meet Contracted Obligations Due to Staffing Challenges

The City of San Diego released a report showing Falck is not meeting their contractual obligations.

“It's certainly been a frustrating year. They have not been able to perform the contract obligations,” SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said.

Data released by the City of San Diego shows Falck is not meeting their contracted 900 monthly median hours.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In September 2022, Falck only recorded 756 monthly median hours.

Falck is also failing to meet the required Advanced Life Support hours (ALS). ALS are ambulances staffed with a minimum of one paramedic.

“We were able to provide 90%, almost 90% of the contracted advanced life support hours that we contracted with the City, and we recognize that we need to do better which is why we're working with Chief Stowell and the San Diego Fire Rescue Department on improving our performance and the number of ambulances,” Falck Communications Director Jeff Lucia said.

Falck said staffing challenges are hitting the industry hard.

“Almost everything comes down to staffing these days. It's a difficult time for healthcare workers, for frontline healthcare workers. It's a difficult time to be one, and people have left the field,” Lucia said.

Falck began providing service to the City of San Diego in Nov. 2021 and they have a five-year contract with the city.

“What we do know is that we need more ambulance hours and if Falck as they've shown, cannot produce those hours, we need to look at options,” Stowell said.

In January, those options will be presented to the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods committee on how to move forward.