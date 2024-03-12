Fake police officer tries to lure children into vehicle at Skyline-area park: SDPD

Authorities issued a public warning Tuesday about an unidentified man who posed as a police officer and tried to lure minors into a vehicle in a Skyline-area neighborhood.

The imposter, who appeared to be in his late 20s, approached two children, ages 9 and 12, at Keiller Park on Woodrow Avenue about 10 a.m. Monday, told them he was a lawman and tried to get them to get into a parked car so he could take photographs of them, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Thankfully, the children were suspicious of the man's behavior and did not follow him," SDPD Detective David Kean said. "Instead, they told an adult, who called (the police)."

The stranger, a roughly 5-foot-5-inch man with shoulder-length black hair, fled the area to the east before officers arrived at the park, Kean said.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators identify the man is asked to contact Kean at 619-527-3552 or dkean@pd.sandiego.gov.