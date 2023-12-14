Fairway Village in Carmel Mountain Ranch hosting annual block party

A Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood known for its holiday lights is gearing up for a big event this weekend.

Fairway Village is located just east of Interstate 15, off Ted Williams Parkway. Each year during the holidays, dozens of homes along Stoney Gate Place are decked out in colorful twinkling lights and festive displays.

It’s a tradition that started many years ago and continues to bring people to the community every holiday season to check out the lights.

Brian Hollandsworth and his family have lived on Stoney Gate Place for ten years.

“It’s awesome,” Hollandsworth said. “We knew about the street before we moved in, so when a house became available, we were very excited, and it’s a great way to meet our neighbors.”

Neighbor Jessica Hardy said living on the street is “magical,” this time of year, especially during the annual block party, when everyone is invited to join in on the magic.

“Christmas is a time of charity and the Night of Hospitality just gives us a chance to welcome San Diegans to our street and help them enjoy the holiday spirit with us,” said Hardy.

This year’s party is happening on Saturday, December 16 from dusk until about 10:30 p.m. Neighbors will be giving out treats, Santa will stop by to say hi, and of course, there will be lots and lots of lights.