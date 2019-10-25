Fire Burns Near SR-94, Apartments in Mt. Hope

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead as the fire crawled up a hillside near apartments. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A fire broke out along State Route 94 in the Mt. Hope area, burning dangerously close to an apartment complex Friday morning,

The blaze began at around 6:20 a.m. near Home Avenue and SR-94 and sent a plume of smoke over the freeway, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

SkyRanger 7 spotted flames crawl up a hillside and near an apartment complex. The fire was climbing up trees but did not appear to be spreading to any structures.

Several fire engines were dotted along SR-94 and could be seen laying hose lines.

By about 6:45, the column of smoke pouring from the fire turned white, indicating that crews were getting a handle on the blaze.

SDFD said the fire was halted at about a quarter-acre.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said winds in the area were not likely to boost the fire's spread.

Two lanes of westbound SR-94 were closed so crews could continue to monitor the blaze. The closure would last approximately an hour, according to California Highway Patrol communication.

No other information was available.

