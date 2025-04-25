Mira Mesa

Facebook Marketplace tip leads to stolen trailers, Mira Mesa SWAT standoff: SDPD

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force is now investigating to see if this is part of a larger theft ring.

By Audra Stafford and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

After an hours-long SWAT standoff in Mira Mesa, five people have been arrested after investigators found multiple stolen trailers at a home Friday, thanks to a tip from Facebook Marketplace.

Police say they got a tip that one of the stolen trailers was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace at a home on Calico Street. NBC 7 spoke with the owner of the stolen trailer, who said he only used it once before it was taken from a self-storage place in the UTC area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found someone inside another trailer on the property who eventually came out and was taken into custody, but officers soon realized there were more people hiding inside the home, and when they wouldn’t comply, SWAT was called in.

“We heard bang-bang-bang-bang, 5 shots… and everybody here didn’t even know what was going on,” a neighbor described hearing.

Police said what neighbors heard were flashbangs, which were set off as a warning to the people inside the home to get out.

A woman and three other men eventually came out and were arrested. The original trailer reported stolen was found parked around the corner. Police say they have found a total of 5 stolen trailers on the property.

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force is now investigating to see if this is part of a larger theft ring.

"Obviously, no one wants this in their community, especially if it's a chop shop or an active criminal organization that's going on. So yes, we had something weird take place, so we are going to use our search warrants to handle these types of issues," said SDPD Northeastern Division Capt. Michael Ramsay.

Investigators say they recovered a firearm from a stolen trailer.

Mira Mesa
