Face Masks Could Reduce Severity of Covid-19

By now you've heard about how masks can help reduce the spread of covid-19, but a new theory gaining traction among some doctors says masks can also help reduce the severity of illness should you be wearing one when the virus sneaks through.

“Cloth masks, surgical masks, they don’t block all the viral particles” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist and professor at UC San Francisco.

But, the imperfections of these masks could work in society’s favor according to Dr. Gandhi by reducing the viral inoculum or dose someone takes in and leading to more mild and asymptomatic cases.

"This theory would state that even if it does slip in through your mask, you're less likely to get ill" said Dr. Gandhi.

The connection between the amount of virus someone takes in and the severity of an illness the person experiences as a result is something Dr. Gandhi had been studying well before Covid-19 surfaced.



“This is true of respiratory viruses, gastro-intestinal viruses, eating a ‘bowl of norovirus’ you’re going to get more sick if you have it ‘sprinkled on your salad’” said Dr. Gandhi.

Her theory as it pertains to covid-19, just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, goes even further, suggesting repeated exposure in small amounts could build up immune systems through asymptomatic or mild infections.

"The problem is we cannot take people, randomize them and spray virus at them, it's totally unethical" said Dr. Gandhi referring to the challenges of proving this through direct controlled experiments.

But she said the observational evidence is pouring in with examples of outbreaks on cruise ships and meat packing plants where most of the people were wearing masks leading to high percentages of asymptomatic cases.

The theory could also help explain why mortality rates have gone done in parts of the country and world where masks are mandatory.

"And the observational evidence is also in animal models, for example there was a ferret model, there was a hamster model, where the more virus you gave them of covid-19, the more sick they got" said Dr. Gandhi.

As government restrictions look at reducing the number of coronavirus cases, a reduction in the severity of cases would also help get society back on its feet. Dr. Gandhi’s research says it’s now quite possible that masks could help on both fronts