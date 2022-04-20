Face-Masked Bank Robbery Suspect Sought in Escondido

An unidentified man in a blue surgical mask robbed a northern San Diego County bank Tuesday, authorities reported.
The thief, who appeared to be in his early to mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 2300 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido shortly after 9 a.m., according to the FBI.
San Diego News
After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot. He was described as a short-haired man wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, black-and-white sneakers and a medical- style mask over his mouth and nose.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact San Diego FBI at 1(800) CALL-FBI or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Copyright CNS - City News Service