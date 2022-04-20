Face-Masked Bank Robbery Suspect Sought in Escondido

An unidentified man in a blue surgical mask robbed a northern San Diego County bank Tuesday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his early to mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 2300 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido shortly after 9 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot. He was described as a short-haired man wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, black-and-white sneakers and a medical- style mask over his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact San Diego FBI at 1(800) CALL-FBI or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.