F/A-18 fighter-jet pilot killed in crash near MCAS Miramar identified

The U.S. Marine who died in a jet crash Thursday night near MCAS Miramar has been identified, according to the Marines.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was the pilot of the F/A-18 fighter jet when it crashed in a remote part of the base east of Interstate 15.

“I am deeply saddened to share the loss of Maj. Andrew ‘Simple Jack’ Mettler, a fellow Marine aviator who was honing his craft as a Hornet pilot and leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals. I had the great honor of flying in an F/A-18D with Simple Jack and will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile. It is with great humility that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of Maj. Andrew Mettler. You remain at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers,” 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict said in a news release.

Mettler's body was found on MCAS Miramar Friday morning, according to the Marines.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Search and rescue recovered the U.S. Marine Corps pilot who has been confirmed deceased at the site," officials said in a news release sent out at around 11 a.m. by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. "The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time."

Following military protocol, the identity of the pilot was not released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin were notified.

It's unknown at this time what may have caused the crash. The aircraft was part of the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA (AW)] 224, officials said Friday.

There are no indications of damage to property on the ground.

San Diego police initially responded to the incident but officials at MCAS Miramar took over the investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.