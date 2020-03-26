Extra Safety Precautions Being Taken at Veterinarian Clinics

Basically every type of business is either closed or has very limited services right now due to the novel coronavirus, except for a few that have been deemed essential by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

So what does this mean for our pets?

We love our pets and going to the veterinarian can be a stressful time for both us and our furry friends, but new safety measures are now being put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

And that's exactly what B Street Veterinary Hospital is doing in Golden Hill.

They're still seeing clients, but only the animals are being allowed inside the building.

A receptionist sits outside to check clients in and staff gets each pet then later returns them to the same spot when they're all done.

For the most part, people have been understanding but of course, there are some pet owners who want to be a comfort for their companion in what can be a stressful time for them. The staff, however, isn't taking any chances.

They're also cutting down services to only seeing animals that need urgent care.

"Procedures are essentially being postponed, like elective spays and neuters, healthy dentals,” explained Jenna Olsen, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. “We have to draw the line with things that aren't necessarily time-sensitive.”

B Street Veterinary Hospital is also trying to conserve when using personal protective equipment.

We've seen a worldwide shortage in hospitals of PPE that helps protect workers from infection and vet hospitals are really trying to only use what's needed so it's available for other health care workers if needed in the future.

