Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses have felt the full brunt of what COVID-19 has done to the community.

What the disease has done to families, patients and healthcare workers was laid out in a new documentary called "Exposure."

The documentary focuses on ICU nurse Deanna Okajima and her first-hand experience with the pandemic and how it changed the face of nursing.

