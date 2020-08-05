Experts Want Public to Plan Early for Flu Vaccine

As our healthcare system deals with the pandemic, experts want the public to start planning early for the flu shot.

NBC 7 spoke with Kaiser Permanente family doctor, Dr. Irma Covarrubias-Lugo about the importance of protecting yourself against the flu now more than ever.

“When you come down with an illness like influenza, your defenses are down, so you’re more prone to get other types of infections, AKA coronavirus,” said Covarrubias-Lugo.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February, but sometimes it can begin as early as October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“A lot of places will be doing walk-up outdoor influenza shots. The other thing is drive-up influenza shots,” said Covarrubias-Lugo.

There's also concern about people having the flu and the coronavirus at the same time. They share many of the same (not all) symptoms like fever, chills, colds, sore throat and body aches.

"We really don’t know but it definitely is possible and that’s why it’s very helpful to follow our health officials orders,” said Covarrubios-Lugo.

The Federal Drug Administration has a final say on the makeup of the flu vaccine, and it’s generally ready for people by the end of September. Even though it’s not always completely effective against every strain, the thought is the fewer the flu cases, the less of a burden on an already overwhelmed health care system.

“Hygiene, hand-washing, 6 feet social distancing and the facial coverings. I think if we do our part, we hope that maybe this year the influenza season will be much less by preventing the virus,” said Covarrubias-Lugo.