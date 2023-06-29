Expect delays getting your boat to sea in San Diego Bay this July 4th

The Port of San Diego Thursday announced the closure of west side floating docks, which sustained structural damage, at the Shelter Island boat launching ramp.

"Consultants are working quickly to assess the cause and extent of the damage, determine what repairs are needed, and to schedule repairs," port officials said in a statement. "In the meantime, the port urges boaters to use caution when using the boat launch ramp."

Port officials said that with only the east side floating docks accessible, boaters may experience backups and delays, especially on Independence Day next week.

They also asked the public to be patient with planned repairs, and said they will keep residents informed on when the west-side docks are reopened.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The San Diego Bay has four boat launching ramps, which are free for boaters to use.

Along with Shelter Island, ramps are at Bayfront Park/J Street Marina Park in Chula Vista, Glorietta Bay in Coronado and Pepper Park in National City. Find more information here.