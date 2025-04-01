San Diego Weather: Expect cooler temperatures and windy conditions across county

A low-pressure system is bringing cooler temperatures, high winds and periods of light rain to the region for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is in effect for the deserts and mountain slopes through 2 a.m. The coast and valleys will be added to the advisory at noon.

The mountains and deserts will see wind gusts up to 45 to 55 mph with isolated stronger gusts. For the coast and valleys, stronger gusts are expected during the afternoon and early evening with gusts to 30 to 40 mph near the coast and 25 to 35 mph for the inland valleys, according to the NWS.

Wednesday will be a calm day with mostly sunny skies and drier conditions but cooler-than-average temperatures. Daytime highs will be 10-15 degrees below normal, NBC 7's Meteorologist Brooke Martell says.

Wednesday will also see some pretty big surf, including 6 to 8-foot waves, and some sets to 10 feet at west-facing beaches.

Our second chance for light rain will be Thursday, but the wet weather pattern will come to an end by the end of the week.