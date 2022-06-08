Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County

An excessive heat warning is in effect for parts of San Diego County from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday.

Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 112 to 117 are forecast in the San Diego County desert areas.

Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the NWS.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun. Check on relatives and neighbors, and young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and call 911 if they appear to be experiencing heat stroke, the NWS said.