Excessive heat warning for San Diego mountains in effect Sunday: National Weather Service

A new excessive heat warning will go into effect Sunday for the San Diego mountains just one day after a previous advisory expired, the National Weather Service said.

The new warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with temperatures ranging from 91 to 100, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph and a 40% chance of precipitation. It replaces a similar advisory that expired at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday temperatures in the deserts will range from 109 to 112 degrees, with a 20% chance of precipitation.

In the valleys, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 86 to 100.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

What, exactly, leads to the symptoms of heat exhaustion? NBC 7's Brooke Martell has the details.