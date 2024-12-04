Ex-San Diego Unified official sues district, the superintendent the board fired

The San Diego Unified School District and its former superintendent Lamont Jackson are being sued by a former district employee who alleges Jackson routinely sexually harassed her and that she was demoted for refusing his advances.

The complaint from Monika Hazel, who was an area superintendent with SDUSD, comes a few months after Jackson was fired by the district after the board of education found there were "credible" accounts of inappropriate conduct toward two former district employees, one of whom was Hazel.

Hazel, who is now the superintendent of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, alleges in her San Diego Superior Court complaint filed Monday that, shortly after Jackson became superintendent, he "subjected her to sexually harassing conduct," including touching her without her consent, asking her for sex and "offering opportunities contingent upon plaintiff's compliance with his sexual advances."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The lawsuit alleges that at one point near the end of December 2023, the pair met to discuss Hazel's future with the district, and at the meeting Jackson "suggested he and plaintiff go for a walk on Mission Bay to discuss her future employment." During the walk, Jackson wanted to stop at the Mission Bay Hotel for a drink, alleges Hazel, who said he told her she was the " 'future of the district,' and that he again envisioned her being on the executive team." Hazel alleges he then embraced her and said, "You know I would always protect you. I would never let anything happen to you … I’m the superintendent. Calm down. I know what would make you feel better … let’s check into the hotel.”

Hazel said that, after she rebuffed his advance, Hazel was demoted to the position of classroom teacher the following month and her salary was "significantly reduced." The physical, emotional and financial repercussions of the demotion gave her "no choice but to seek alternative employment and constructively terminated her employment with defendant SDUSD," according to the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges Hazel faced "hostile and discriminatory behavior" from Fabiola Bagula, then the district's deputy superintendent and currently SDUSD's acting superintendent following Jackson's termination. Bagula allegedly reprimanded Hazel in front of co-workers and, according to the court papers, told Hazel to " 'cower,' 'bow [her] head' and use a 'baby girl voice' when raising concerns, which plaintiff found unprofessional and humiliating."

The lawsuit alleges Jackson referred to both Hazel and Bagula as his "work wife" and after Hazel's demotion, Jackson "admitted the decision was retaliatory, telling her "What was I supposed to do? You made your choice, I had to make a choice. I couldn't have two work wives [referring to Bagula.]' "

While the suit does not make a request for a specific amount in damages, it does ask for the following:

For general damages in an amount within the jurisdictional limits of this court

For special damages, according to proof

For medical expenses and related items of expense, according to proof

For loss of earnings, according to proof

For attorneys’ fees, according to proof

For costs of suit incurred herein

For declaratory relief

For injunctive relief; and

For such other relief and the Court may deem just and proper

Jackson took over as interim superintendent after former superintendent Cindy Marten left to become deputy U.S. education secretary. He was unanimously chosen by the board of education in early 2022 to serve as superintendent.

Two years later, an ethics investigation into Jackson was sparked by allegations of sexual harassment and retaliatory behavior, leading to his termination in August.