Ex-Government Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities, Wire Fraud

A Chula Vista man who used his federal government job to steal the identities of more than three dozen people and apply for loans and bank accounts using the stolen information pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges.

Kevin Lee, 41, committed over $240,000 in bank and loan fraud over the course of two years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said Lee used the money he fraudulently received to pay personal debts and bills.



Prosecutors say Lee used his position at the Defense Contract Management Agency to gain access to the 37 identities he stole by using a DCMA Sharepoint site that contained the personal identifying information of Department of Defense employees and contractors, among others.

According to his plea agreement, Lee used the stolen info to create fake identification papers, bank statements, pay stubs and tax documents for use on loan applications. On some documents, prosecutors allege he increased the salary on the documents in order to qualify for more loan money.

Lee is slated to be sentenced in April following his pleas to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft counts.