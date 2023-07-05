Evacuations, road closures ordered as crews battle brush fire Near Temecula

Sandia Fire: What to Know 6 acres with 0% containment

Evacuations were ordered for Sandia Creek Road between DeAnza to El Prado roads

No injuries or damage have been reported

An evacuation order has been issued and road closures are in effect as crews battle a brush fire west of Interstate 15 near Temecula.

Cal Fire said the Sandia Fire started in light, flashy fuel along Sandia Creek Road at about 11:40 a.m. By 1:15 p.m., the fire had burned six acres and crews had not made any progress on containment.

An evacuation order had been used for people along Sandia Creek Road between DeAnza to el Prado roads.

Road closures have been put in place on Sandia Creek as crews respond to the blaze.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the fire.

More than 150 firefighters were battling the fire via air and ground. At least 5 helicopters or air tankers were working to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

This is a breaking news event. Please refresh as more information becomes available.