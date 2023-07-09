brush fire

Evacuations, road closures in effect as crews battle large brush fire in Potrero

By Danielle Smith

Fire in Potrero: Quick Facts

  • Location: Potrero
  • Size: 64 Acres
  • Containment: 10%
  • Evacuations: Near Potrero County Park

Crews are responding to a large vegetation fire that broke out Sunday in Potrero, fire officials said.

The fire has been 10% contained after burning 64, according to Mike Cornett with CalFire.

As of 5:09 p.m., the forward rate of spread has been stopped, CalFire tweeted. Firefighters will continue mop-up and containment line construction.

Evacuation warnings and orders in place for the area of Potrero Valley Road will be lifted at 6 p.m., Cornett said. The temporary evacuation point is located at Steele Canyon High School.

Roads are still closed at Potrero Valley Road between Highway 94 and Potrero Park Drive.

The fire started near Potrero County Park, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.

