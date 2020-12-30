Car Hits Clairemont Mesa Home and Ruptures Gas Line, SDPD Officer Hospitalized

Some residents in Clairemont Mesa were forced to evacuate Wednesday after an SUV hit a house and ruptured a gas line, according to San Diego police.

The SUV hit a home on Barstow Street just before 5:30 p.m. and broke a gas meter, according to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.

Several SDFD and @SanDiegoPD units at a car into a home with a broken gas meter. Two to local hospitals, roads closed and evacs in place. Please avoid 5000 Barstow St. north of Clairemont Mesa Blvd. pic.twitter.com/qX4Z5jy6E4 — SDFD (@SDFD) December 31, 2020

SkyRanger 7 flew over the accident and saw the SUV after it barreled through the garage of the home.

Evacuations are in effect for residents on Longford Street, between Clairmont Mesa Boulevard and Conrad Avenue; the 5000 block of Barstow Street, east of Longford Street; and an apartment complex at 5050 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to SDPD.

SDFD said two people were hospitalized, including an officer who was having trouble breathing due to the fumes.

A San Diego Gas and Electric crew is at the scene working to fix the gas leak. A structural engineer was also called to assess the integrity of the home, according to SDFD.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

