Cal Fire SD

Evacuation orders changed to evacuation warnings for Henderson Fire in Pala: San Diego Sheriff's

Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7 that evacuation warnings in San Diego County will be in place until Sunday morning when the department will reassess.

By Natanya Faitelson

Henderson Fire burns in Pala on May 30, 2025.
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation warnings in San Diego County according to a post on X from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Henderson Fire in the Pala area, which began just before 6 p.m. on Friday, is now at 300 acres and 15% contained as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cal Fire website.

In their update, the Sheriff's Department, shared that the temporary evacuation point is open at the Pala Casino Parking Lot located at 1154 Highway 76, Pala.

Meanwhile the Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department shared that all evacuation warnings in Riverside County have been lifted.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) an evacuation warning means that residents in the affected area should prepare to leave their homes if they need additional time to evacuate or have pets or livestock, while an evacuation order means that there is an immediate threat and residents must leave immediately.

To learn more about what the orders from the Cal OES mean click here.

Brush fire in Pala area prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

