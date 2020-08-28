Eucalyptus Branch Falls, Kills Man Out On a Walk Valley Center: Deputies

A man out for a walk in a Valley Center neighborhood was killed Thursday when a large eucalyptus branch broke off a tree and fell on him, investigators said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matt Tomechak said the pedestrian -- identified only as a 54-year-old man -- was on a walk along the 31000 block of Oak Glen Road when the branch broke loose and toppled on him. The area is near Cole Grade Road, east of Oak Glen High School and north of Valley Center High School.

Valley Center deputies were called to the area to help the man at around 4:40 p.m. However, he had suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The SDSO is investigating the man’s death as accidental.

No further details were released.